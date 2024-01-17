2023 passenger numbers closer to pre-Covid levels at Zurich Airport

Zurich Airport has significantly exceeded the forecast of 26 million passengers set at the beginning of 2023. The months in spring in particular were marked by a rapid resurgence in passenger numbers, which continued into October. The return of travel activities was clearly evident in passenger numbers, which, depending on the month, have practically returned to pre-crisis levels. On an annual basis, the full recovery is still expected in 2025.

The number of aircraft movements in 2023 was 247,456, an increase of 14% compared to 2022, and compared to 2019, the number of aircraft movements is around 90%. In 2023, a total of 377,998 tonnes of cargo were handled at Zurich Airport. Compared to the previous year, this represents a decrease of 10%. Compared to the 2019 freight volume, it is a decrease of 16%.