1.3% more passengers at Zurich Airport in 2019 and over CHF 600 million in commercial turnover for the first time

In 2019, 31.5 million passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 1.3%. The number of flight movements was -1.1% lower than in 2018. In 2019, commercial turnover amounted to CHF 601.4 million (+1.3% vs. previous year).

In 2019, Zurich Airport was host to a total of 31’507’692 passengers, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.3%.

The number of local passengers rose by 0.1% to 22.2 million in 2019. The transfer passenger share increased from 28.4% in 2018 to 29.3% in 2019 as the number of transfer passengers at Zurich Airport went up by 4.2% to 9.2 million.

The average number of passengers per flight rose from 127.2 to 129.6. This was supported by a 1.0% rise in seat supply and a 0.2 percentage point increase in seat load factor to 78.1%.

Overall, there were 275’329 flight movements at Zurich Airport in 2019, corresponding to a decrease of -1.1% compared to previous year’s figure. Swiss International Air Lines’ share of air traffic amounted to 54.7%, followed by Edelweiss Air (6.6%), Eurowings GmbH (3.5%) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (2.9%).

There was a -8.4% decrease in freight volume in 2019 versus 2018. During the year under review, a total of 451’827 tons of freight passed through Zurich Airport.

Commercial turnover exceeds CHF 600 million for the first time

Thanks to the positive development of landside shopping, luxury passenger facilities and gastronomy, the airport is strengthening its position as the most successful commercial platform in Switzerland. In 2019, commercial turnover amounted to CHF 601.4 million, an increase of 1.3% versus the previous year. The increase divides into +2.6% for landside and +0.4% for airside.

Key traffic figures Zurich Airport December 2019

In December 2019, 2’332’820 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to an increase of 1.2% compared to last year.

Local passengers increased by 0.7% to 1’621’144 in December 2019. The transfer rate is at 30.4% in the month under review (+0.3 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers increased by 2.3% to 707’162.

In December 2019, air traffic movements decreased to 20’193 (-5.0% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure increased to 129.9 (+8.1% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 76.6% (+3.6 percentage points vs. previous year).

In December 2019, a total of 38’461 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of -6.6% compared to last year.

13.01.2020