Croatia joins the Schengen area, but controls in airports lifted only on 26 March

Croatia has adopted the euro and joined the Schengen area of free movement, two major steps for this small Balkan country which joined the European Union nearly a decade ago.

At midnight on Saturday, Croatia said goodbye to its currency, the kuna, to become the twentieth member of the eurozone. At the same time, it becomes the 27th State to join the Schengen area, a vast area within which more than 400 million people can travel freely without internal border controls.

On this Sunday, 73 border posts were set close. In airports, however, the change will take place on March 26, for technical reasons.