Yakutia Airlines Boeing 737 overruns runway at Moscow Vnukovo airport, Russia

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
117

On 25 December, a Yakutia Airlines Boeing 737-700 (registered VQ-BIP) operated domestic flight R3784 between Chulman Neryungri airport and Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, Russia.

During landing at the airport of Vnukovo, however, the aircraft overran runway 24. The 737 came to a halt about 50 meters beyond the runway end but still on the paved overrun surface. No visible damage occurred to the aircraft.

The 109 passengers and 7 crew members remained unhurt. On footage that appeared on social media, passengers left the aircraft with mobile stairs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.