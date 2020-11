On 14 November, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-700 (registered N615AS) operated flight 66 between Cordova and Yakutat, Alaska, United States. During landing at Yakutat, however, the aircraft struck and killed a brown bear sow, but its cub, thought to be roughly 2 years old, was uninjured.

None of the passengers and crew members got injured, but the left engine cowl was damaged. The aircraft was scheduled to continue to Juneau and Seattle but the airline was forced to cancel those flights.