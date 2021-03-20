Aeronav Air Cessna 208 Caravan crashes in Kenya, killing both pilots

On 20 March, an Aeronav Air Cessna 208 Caravan (registered 5Y-KJN) departed Wilson Airport, Nairobi and crashed into the hills in Marsabit Town around the Kofia Mbaya area while encountering adverse weather conditions. Kenyan aviation authority (KCAA) announced that both pilots didn’t survive the crash. 

Sources privy to the matter told Kenyans.co.ke that the plane was ferrying national examinations which are scheduled to begin on Monday, 22 March.

