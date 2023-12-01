Waterford Airport in Ireland to take off with multi-million euro investment

Comer Group International and Bolster Group are teaming up to extend Waterford Airport’s runway, enabling international flights for the South-East of Ireland. This €30 million investment involves Comer Group contributing around half, with the remainder sought from government funding.

The extended runway aims to serve large aircraft like Airbus 320s, connecting Waterford to European destinations, with London set as the initial route by late 2024.

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar lauds this private investment as beneficial for regional connectivity, emphasising the government’s support for balanced regional development.

Executives hail this project as a boost for jobs, economic growth, and tourism in the South-East. Finance Minister Michael McGrath and local officials commend the initiative, recognising its potential to bolster the region’s economy and international appeal.