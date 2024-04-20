TSA explosives detection canine, Messi, retires after distinguished service at Washington Reagan National Airport

After years of diligent service, Messi, an 8-year-old Yellow Labrador Retriever, bids farewell to his role as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) passenger screening canine at Reagan National Airport.

Known for his love of aeroplanes and playing in nearby parks, Messi’s retirement was celebrated with a surprise party attended by canine handlers and guests. As he transitions into retirement, Messi’s handler, Peter, will adopt him while pursuing a new role as a canine trainer.

Messi’s journey exemplifies the rigorous training and invaluable service provided by TSA’s explosives detection canine teams, who play a crucial role in securing transportation systems nationwide.