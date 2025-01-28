Proposal to rename Washington Dulles Airport after Trump sparks debate

Freshman Republican Representative Addison McDowell has introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport as “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” Co-sponsored by several Republican congressmen, the proposal is intended to honour Trump’s leadership during what McDowell calls “the golden age of America.”

This follows a similar effort last year and a recent bill proposing to rename Nashville International Airport after Trump. While Republicans control Congress, the bill faces challenges in the Senate, where it would require Democratic support to overcome a filibuster.

Dulles is currently named after John Foster Dulles, a Republican and former secretary of state. Washington’s other major international airport, which is also located in Virginia, is named after former Republican President Ronald Reagan.