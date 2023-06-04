Warsaw-Radom airport registers 10,000th passenger barely 5 weeks after reopening

The Warsaw-Radom Airport recently celebrated its 10,000th passenger just over five weeks after its opening. The 10,000th passenger, Mrs Patrycja from Radom, flew with her family on the first charter flight to Antalya operated by LOT Polish Airlines and received a gift of suitcases.

The airport has seen a significant number of travellers since its opening, surpassing the annual record set in 2016. In May alone, the airport checked in 8,334 passengers.

The network of connections from Radom is expanding, with travellers now able to fly to Antalya, Varna, Preveza, or Tirana for their holidays. Charter flights to Antalya and Tirana have already begun, and scheduled flights to Preveza, Varna, Tirana, Rome, and Paris will also be operated by LOT Polish Airlines.

Additionally, shuttle buses from Kielce via Skar?ysko-Kamienna to the Warsaw-Radom Airport will start operating from June 26, with tickets priced at a symbolic 5 zlotys.

The airport’s spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the growing number of travellers and the airport’s potential.