Warsaw-Radom Airport hits 100,000 passengers in 2024, opens aviation-themed educational centre

Warsaw-Radom Airport has served 100,000 passengers since the beginning of 2024, with nearly 13,000 travellers passing through in September.

Over the summer travel season (June to September), the airport handled around 71,000 passengers, a 6% decrease compared to the same period last year. Despite this slight decline, Polish Airports (PPL), which manages the airport, sees continued growth potential.

The airport offered six regular and charter routes to destinations like Rome, Tirana, and Antalya during the holiday season, with flights continuing until the end of October.

Additionally, in September, the airport opened a new multimedia educational and entertainment centre, Flyport by Baltona, featuring interactive exhibits on aviation and space. The centre aims to engage both aviation enthusiasts and the general public.

