Poland reopens Radom Airport, 100 km south of Warsaw, under the name Warsaw-Radom

Poland has opened a rebuilt airport on the site of a previous airport that failed due to a lack of passengers. Warsaw Radom Airport (RDO), 100km south of the capital, has a new terminal and runway, with plans to handle up to three million passengers.

Dzi? otworzyli?my najnowsze polskie lotnisko – Port Lotniczy Warszawa-Radom im.Bohaterów Radomskiego Czerwca 1976! ???????????? ?????? Ten port ma ogromny sens gospodarczy i infrastrukturalny. Ciesz? si?, ?e nosi takie imi?, bo oddaje ho?d bohaterom, którzy walczyli m. in. o to, by?my… pic.twitter.com/0uqO30rOmO — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) April 27, 2023

The airport is currently serviced by national carrier LOT and will operate to five scheduled destinations (Paris, Rome, Tirana, Preveza and Varna) and Antalya as a charter destination, with expected passenger numbers of 200,000 this year.

Most tracked flight right now – first passenger flight to "new" "Warsaw" Radom Airport https://t.co/gLl2owzzg4 pic.twitter.com/ywJK6sR7f7 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 27, 2023

Warsaw Radom Airport is also designated as a backup facility for a new “mega-airport” between Warsaw and ?ód?, set to open in 2027.