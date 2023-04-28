Poland reopens Radom Airport, 100 km south of Warsaw, under the name Warsaw-Radom

André Orban
Poland has opened a rebuilt airport on the site of a previous airport that failed due to a lack of passengers. Warsaw Radom Airport (RDO), 100km south of the capital, has a new terminal and runway, with plans to handle up to three million passengers.

The airport is currently serviced by national carrier LOT and will operate to five scheduled destinations (Paris, Rome, Tirana, Preveza and Varna) and Antalya as a charter destination, with expected passenger numbers of 200,000 this year.

Warsaw Radom Airport is also designated as a backup facility for a new “mega-airport” between Warsaw and ?ód?, set to open in 2027.

