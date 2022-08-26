LOT Polish Airlines to launch three routes from new Polish Warsaw-Radom airport

Warsaw Radom Airport (RDO/EPRA), also known as Radom-Sadków Airport is a civil and military airport in central Poland, located approximately 3 km east of Radom city centre.The airport has been in operation since the late-1920s.

In May 2015, AirBaltic was the first airline to announce scheduled flights from Radom. The Latvian carrier scheduled three weekly flights to its home base in Riga with Bombardier Dash-8 Q400, starting on 1 September of the same year.

CSA Czech Airlines was the second carrier to announce flights out of Radom in July 2015. The airline filed three-weekly flights from Radom to its hub in Prague using ATR 42 aircraft starting on 18 September.

Both carriers commenced the flights as planned. Loads were very low. Overall, the airport handled some 220 passengers in September, equal to six travellers on each flight. Both airlines thus stopped flying to Radom after less than three months.

Later, several airlines tried to launch scheduled flights to Radom, but with no success. On 1st January 2019, Radom airport closed for good in order to allow for the demolition of the existing terminal and the construction of the new Warsaw-Radom airport, to be considered the new low-cost airport of Warsaw.