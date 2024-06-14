Warsaw’s Chopin Airport sets passenger record in May with over 1.8 million travellers

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport saw a record-breaking 1,843,828 passengers in May 2024, surpassing the previous record set in May 2019 by 12%. The peak day was May 12, with 66,129 passengers.

From January to May, over 7 million travellers passed through the airport, with popular destinations including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Brussels. Charter flights favoured Antalya, Marsa Alam, Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Fuerteventura.

Cargo handling also hit a record in May with over 9,000 tonnes, contributing to a total of more than 43,700 tonnes for the first five months of the year. Recent expansions include new routes by LOT Polish Airlines to Riyadh and Oradea, and upcoming Ethiopian Airlines flights to Addis Ababa.

Chopin Airport, Poland’s largest, served 18.5 million passengers in 2023 and expects 20.5 million in 2024, projecting to exceed 20 million passengers for the first time in a single year. Marking its 90th anniversary, the airport’s owner announced an expansion plan to increase capacity to 30 million passengers annually by 2029.