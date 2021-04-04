Turkish Airlines plane evacuated at Warsaw Chopin Airport over bomb threat

The evacuation of passengers has started from a plane at Warsaw Chopin Airport over a bomb threat, Lieutenant Dagmara Bielec-Janas, spokesperson for the Polish Border Guard, told reporters.

“The services of the Warsaw Chopin Airport have received information that an explosive device may be onboard one of the planes,” she said.

Bomb squad officers are searching the aircraft mentioned in the received message, a Turkish Airlines Airbus A319 plane registered TC-JLZ that had arrived at 15:30 UTC in Warsaw from Istanbul under flight number TK1765, according to the airport’s spokesman, Piotr Rudzki.

The aircraft was preparing for the return flight to Istanbul when the bomb threat message was received.

The 103 passengers on board were safely evacuated from the aircraft, said the spokeswoman for the Border Guard. Standard procedures such as sending available ambulances to the airport have been implemented.

A little after 22:00, Piotr Rudzki announced that no dangerous cargo was found in the plane. “Fortunately, it was a false alarm, although it is terribly unpleasant that in such a Covid situation when ambulances that could be useful to patients are occupied“, he emphasised.