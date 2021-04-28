In September this year, LOT will take off from Warsaw to Dubai

Later this year, a new destination will join LOT’s gradually recovered flight network. From 19 September, Boeings 737-800 NG and Boeings 787 Dreamliner will operate non-stop flights from Warsaw to the main airport in Dubai (DXB) three times a week. LOT will inaugurate the connection to this Emirate just before the world EXPO 2020 and the flights will be available throughout the winter, providing passengers with an excellent offer to have exotic holidays in winter. Tickets are already available on sale.

In September this year, LOT for the first time since the 1990s will inaugurate the connection to the United Arab Emirates. The flights will be available until the end of March 2022. LOT aircraft will take off from Chopin Airport three times a week, to land at Dubai’s largest airport – Dubai International Airport (DXB). The flight will last approx. 6 hours and will be operated according to the following schedule:

LO 121 WAW-DXB 07:40 – 15:25 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

LO 122 DXB-WAW 17:15 – 21:35 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

– Within recent years, Dubai has been becoming one of the Poles’ favourite winter exotic destinations. Before the pandemic, in 2019 alone, almost 100 thousand people had travelled from Poland to Dubai. The potential for connection, also in the chartered segment, means that, in addition to the offer of carriers from the Gulf, we can see an opportunity for development for LOT. I am convinced that passengers will appreciate the Polish product, the schedule which is perfectly suited to both visitors to the EXPO exhibition and tourists, as well as attractive price offer – says Michał Fijoł, Chief Commercial Officer at LOT.

With just 3 million inhabitants, Dubai – after Bangkok, London and Paris – is the most visited city in the world. It is one of the most important centres for finance and trade in raw materials (oil, gold and diamonds) for the Middle East region and the whole world in general. From October 1 this year to 31 March 2022, the capital of the Emirate will host the EXPO 2020 exhibition, which had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic.

– This year, in line with the announcements and forecasts for the recovery of passenger traffic, we are constantly focusing on the development of the tourist offer. Dubai, in addition to Sri Lanka, is another offer for our passengers launched with a view to relax in warm countries during the cold winter months in Poland. Thus, due to the reversed seasonality of traffic, this connection will allow us for exploiting operational resources in the so-called low season. We have made sure that our onboard product was to be offered at the highest level, with the full sanitary regime in force during the pandemic taken into account – adds Michał Fijoł.

Flights will be operated by 168-seat Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with a configured, separate business class of 12 wide and comfortable seats. If required, 787-8 Dreamliners may also handle the connection. Notwithstanding the flight class, LOT will offer its passengers two services, as well as an extensive offer of drinks and alcohols.

Further seasonal and regular connections will gradually appear in the carrier’s schedules. The target shape of the flight network and frequency of connections will depend on the epidemic situation in the world.

Warsaw, 27 April 2021