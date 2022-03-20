False bomb alarm on board Wizz Air A321neo at Warsaw Chopin airport

On Saturday night, Chopin airport in Warsaw was closed. Aviation radars indicated that incoming planes were diverted to the Katowice airport. The reason for this situation was a bomb alarm onboard one of the planes. It turned out to be false.

Twitter users noticed the disturbing situation during the night from Saturday to Sunday at Chopin airport in Warsaw. They noticed that the planes with destination Warsaw were changing their route. “Two Wizzair passenger planes make circles around Łódź, instead of flying to Warsaw“, noted one of the internet users. Ultimately, the aircraft landed at Katowice airport.

Another Twitter user reported a bomb threat onboard Wizz Air. It turned out to be real.

“Before 22:00, the services on duty at Chopin airport received information that there was a dangerous cargo on board the Wizz Air plane flying from Kutaisi (Georgia). Procedures appropriate to the situation were activated. The alarm turned out to be false.”