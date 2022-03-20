False bomb alarm on board Wizz Air A321neo at Warsaw Chopin airport

On Saturday night, Chopin airport in Warsaw was closed. Aviation radars indicated that incoming planes were diverted to the Katowice airport. The reason for this situation was a bomb alarm onboard one of the planes. It turned out to be false.

Twitter users noticed the disturbing situation during the night from Saturday to Sunday at Chopin airport in Warsaw. They noticed that the planes with destination Warsaw were changing their route. “Two Wizzair passenger planes make circles around Łódź, instead of flying to Warsaw“, noted one of the internet users. Ultimately, the aircraft landed at Katowice airport.

Coś się dzieje na Okęciu w Warszawie. Dwa samoloty pasażerskie Wizzair krążą koło Łodzi zamiast lecieć do Warszawy. pic.twitter.com/V48IfiTizD — Malarz Kominów 🇵🇱 ✌️ (@MalarzKominow) March 19, 2022

Another Twitter user reported a bomb threat onboard Wizz Air. It turned out to be real.

Warsaw EPWA is closed due to bomb threat aboard Wizz Air A321neo (HA-LVI performing #WZZ1576 from Kutaisi UGKO to Warsaw. Aerodrome is closed, multiple airplanes in holding patterns. @PBondaryk @RadarBox24 pic.twitter.com/09L0fYQUNv — Łukasz Hinc⚡️#TvpKłamie (@xHINCulek) March 19, 2022

“Before 22:00, the services on duty at Chopin airport received information that there was a dangerous cargo on board the Wizz Air plane flying from Kutaisi (Georgia). Procedures appropriate to the situation were activated. The alarm turned out to be false.”