Vilnius Airport’s new Departures Terminal set for February launch after successful mass testing

Vilnius Airport (VNO) conducted a large-scale test of its new departures terminal on January 11, involving over 1,000 volunteers acting as passengers for simulated flights. This final phase of testing, which included navigating check-in, security screening, and boarding processes, allowed airport staff and partners to assess technological and operational readiness ahead of the terminal’s grand opening on February 4, 2025.

The new terminal will double passenger capacity to 2,400 per hour, thanks to advanced systems like AI-assisted baggage screening and a streamlined security process. Feedback from testers and data analysis will guide final adjustments to ensure a seamless passenger experience.

The project represents a milestone in innovation and collaboration for Lithuanian Airports.