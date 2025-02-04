Vilnius Airport opens new departures terminal, doubling capacity

The newly inaugurated departures terminal at Vilnius Airport marks a major milestone for Lithuanian Airports (LTOU), doubling passenger capacity and enhancing travel convenience.

With 6.6 million passengers served in 2024, the expansion aims to set new records and improve connectivity. Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas hailed the terminal as the first step in a broader modernisation plan, while Transport Minister Eugenijus Sabutis called it a “historic day” for Lithuanian aviation.

The 14,400 m², two-story terminal features self-service check-in, security screening, new boarding bridges, and a seamless connection to the existing terminal. Infrastructure upgrades include new traffic flow improvements and enhanced public transport access.

Looking ahead, LTOU CEO Simonas Bartkus announced further expansions: terminal renovations by 2026 and a new arrivals terminal by 2028, ensuring Vilnius remains a key aviation hub in the region.