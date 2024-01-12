More than 6 million passengers were serviced at Lithuanian Airports in 2023 (+12%)

In 2023, Lithuanian Airports experienced a significant increase in aviation flows, servicing over 6 million passengers, a 12% rise compared to 2022. The number of flights also increased by 4.5%, exceeding 53,000.

Notably, passenger flows to Western countries surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Traditional carriers like Finnair, Lufthansa, SAS, Austrian Airlines, and others expanded their activities at Lithuanian Airports, contributing to the growth.

Kaunas Airport achieved record results, servicing over 1.3 million passengers, a 12% increase compared to 2019. Vilnius Airport handled the highest passenger volume with 4.4 million passengers, while Palanga Airport served 307,000 travellers.

The growth in passenger flows outpaced the number of flights, partly influenced by the global deficiency in aircraft. The overall flight activity in Lithuanian Airports increased by 4.5%, restoring 85% of the 2019 flight volume. Despite challenges like the global aircraft shortage, aviation experts predict continued acceleration in 2024, with total passenger flows reaching around 6.5 million, similar to 2019 levels.