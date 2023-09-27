Flights from Vilnius to London City to continue under new development model

Lithuanian Airports has signed an investment agreement with LOT Polish Airlines to operate direct regular flights between Vilnius (VNO) and London City (LCY) airport. This initiative is part of a new route development model designed to ensure the continuation of flights to London, a strategically important financial hub. The move comes after successful negotiations between the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Lithuanian Airports, and airlines.

The flight development model, tested with London as a pilot destination, aims to meet the needs of Lithuanians in London, businesses, and visitors to Lithuania. It enhances Lithuania’s attractiveness for job creation and inbound tourism, according to government officials.

The new contract with LOT Polish Airlines, set to commence on October 1st, emphasises convenient flight times for business travellers. It is not a subsidy but a partnership where both Lithuanian Airports and airlines share financial risks and benefits based on agreed business plans. This model is expected to serve as a foundation for future development of priority routes.

Direct flights to London are considered vital for inbound tourism and business connections. Previously operated under a different model (Public Service Obligation), this new approach replaces it due to changes following the UK’s exit from the European Union.