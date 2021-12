Vienna November 2021 traffic results: Passenger volume about half of the pre-crisis level

1.4 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.1 million by Vienna Airport



The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be perceptible: passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in November 2021 showed a decline of 50.2% compared to the pre-crisis level. However, the total of 1,447,572 passengers is more than sixfold the figure for November 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,116,064 travellers in November 2021, also sixfold the passenger traffic of November 2020 but still 53.3% below the pre-crisis level of November 2019.

Traffic results at Vienna Airport compared to the pre-crisis level of November 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 52.8%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 55.2%.

The number of flight movements in November 2021 was down by 39.8%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 7.9% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for November 2021 indicate a considerable year-on-year improvement – the number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport is more than sixfold the passenger volume of the prior-year month of November 2020.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 49.7% in November 2021 from the pre-crisis level of November 2019, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 52.4%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 57.7% from the comparable pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 57.1%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decrease of 51.4% in November 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 89.6% from the pre-crisis level.

Malta Airport reported a drop in passenger volume of 35.9% in the month of November 2021 compared to the pre-crisis level of November 2019, whereas the total number of passengers handled at Kosice Airport decreased by 33.7% in the same period.

