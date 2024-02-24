Vienna Airport strengthens cargo hub status through partnerships with Seoul Incheon Airport and Korean Air

Vienna Airport has solidified its position as a key air cargo hub for Asia by entering into cooperation agreements with Incheon Airport in South Korea and Korean Air. The collaboration aims to enhance joint marketing efforts and optimise cargo services to meet the rising demand for air cargo capacities between Europe and Asia.

The agreements, signed during a visit to Seoul, include a Memorandum of Understanding with Incheon Airport to strengthen Vienna Airport’s position in the Asian market. Additionally, an expansion of the existing partnership with Korean Air, a 20-year collaboration, involves joint marketing initiatives and knowledge transfer to strategically target freight forwarders and shippers.

Vienna Airport’s geographically favourable location and recent infrastructure investments have positioned it as a high-performance air cargo hub, handling 245,009 tonnes of air cargo in 2023. The Vienna AirportCity, with direct connections and modern facilities, further enhances its appeal for logistics companies and various sectors.