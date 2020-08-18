Vienna Airport registers two-thirds fewer passengers in first half of 2020

Flughafen Wien Group in H1/2020: COVID-19 crisis severely burdens the aviation sector – Vienna Airport registers two-thirds fewer passengers, Group revenue down 51.2%, EBITDA decrease of 73.3% but still positive at € 48.9 million, earnings turn negative to minus € 18.2 million
Flughafen Wien Group in H1/2020: COVID-19 Crisis Severely Burdens the Aviation Sector – Vienna Airport Registers Two-Thirds Fewer Passengers, Group Revenue Down 51.2%, EBITDA Decrease of 73.3% but Still Positive at € 48.9 Million, Earnings Turn Negative to Minus € 18.2 Million
- Only sluggish improvement in passenger volume in July 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, drop in the number of passengers of -81.9% in the Flughafen Wien Group in July (-81.8% at Vienna Airport) despite the gradual resumption of flight traffic
- Massive cost savings programme of € 220 million, € 100 million reduction in investment projects and company-wide short-time work for approx. 6,000 employees are the cornerstones of crisis response efforts
- Development of Airport City at Vienna Airport continues despite the pandemic, the first tenants move into the new Office Park 4 – one of Austria’s most modern and energy-efficient office buildings is put into operation
“There is a threat looming on the horizon of the crisis extending even longer without functioning international flight traffic. This not only applies to tourism and conferences but also to large parts of the economy and industry. Whoever is not present today on the marketplace in such an export-oriented economy like Austria will not have any orders and thus no work tomorrow. For this reason, unified European-wide and global travel regulations as well as a comprehensive testing strategy are urgently needed, so that extensive international business and holiday travel is once again possible. To support Austria’s good entry rules, Vienna Airport has already successfully introduced PCR tests for travellers. Recently more than 800 tests have been carried out each day”, states Günther Ofner, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG. “Life and also the development of the Airport City are continuing despite the pandemic. During these very days, the first tenants are moving into the new Office Park 4, one of Austria’s most modern and energy-efficient office buildings”, Günther Ofner adds.
“Passenger volume has increased since the beginning of July compared to the weeks beforehand but is still significantly below the level reached in previous years. The number of travellers in the first two weeks of August climbed to about 25,000 per day. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how flight traffic will develop in the coming months in the light of the growing number of people across the globe who are inflicted with COVID-19. In any case, the related short-term changes in travel regulations strongly inhibit passenger volumes. COVID-19 will remain with us for some time to come. For this reason, unified international regulations for air travel are urgently needed in times of the coronavirus, along with the electronic recording of travel data, especially for entering the Schengen Area”, explains Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG.
January-June 2020: 65.3% fewer passengers at Vienna Airport
H1/2020: Revenue of € 195.8 million (-51.2%) and net profit1 of minus € 18.2 million (-121.9%)
Revenue and earnings development of the segments
Investments
Traffic development in July 2020: Ongoing drop in flight traffic
Flughafen Wien Group: 734,612 passengers (-81.9%) in July 2020
Vienna Airport: Passenger decline of 81.8% in July 2020
The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe was down by 76.1% in July 2020, whereas Eastern European traffic decreased by 86,1%. Passenger traffic to the Far East was down 98,2% from the prior-year month, and passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a drop of 97,3% in July 2020. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in North America fell by 97,6%, and passenger traffic to Africa was down by 91,4%.
Malta Airport reported a drop in passenger volume of 80.9% in the month of July 2020, whereas the total number of passengers handled at Kosice Airport decreased by 94.4%.
- Profit for the period before non-controlling interest
|Traffic Development
|July
|2020
|Vienna Airport (VIE)
|07/2020
|Diff.%
|01-07/2020
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|576,370
|-81.8
|5,666,916
|-68.2
|Local passengers arr+dep
|486,402
|-79.4
|4,591,025
|-66.6
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|89,412
|-88.7
|1,069,290
|-73.1
|Flight movements arr+dep
|7,648
|-69.6
|60,741
|-60.3
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|15,847
|-32.1
|123,677
|-22.4
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|301,653
|-70.6
|2,619,960
|-58.0
|Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)
|07/2020
|Diff.%
|01-07/2020
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|152,818
|-80.9
|1,170,668
|-71.1
|Local passengers arr+dep
|151,915
|-80.8
|1,162,221
|-71.1
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|840
|-84.7
|8,206
|-64.9
|Flight movements arr+dep
|1,577
|-70.3
|10,866
|-62.8
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|1,471
|+18.0
|9,423
|+3.3
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|56,392
|-72.0
|419,594
|-62.1
|Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)
|07/2020
|Diff.%
|01-07/2020
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|5,424
|-94.4
|55,932
|-82.2
|Local passengers arr+dep
|5,424
|-94.4
|55,932
|-82.2
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|0
|n.a.
|0
|n.a.
|Flight movements arr+dep
|114
|-85.9
|911
|-73.6
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|0
|-100.0
|4
|-86.4
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|2,097
|-91.2
|17,376
|-79.9
|Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)
|07/2020
|Diff.%
|01-07/2020
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|734,612
|-81.9
|6,893,516
|-68.9
|Local passengers arr+dep
|643,741
|-80.2
|5,809,178
|-67.9
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|90,252
|-88.7
|1,077,496
|-73.1
|Flight movements arr+dep
|9,339
|-70.1
|72,518
|-61.0
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|17,317
|-29.6
|133,104
|-21.0
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|360,142
|-71.2
|3,056,930
|-58.9
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer, and transit passengers.
Traffic data adjusted
Preliminary Consolidated Financial Statements
|in € million
|H1/2020
|H1/2019
|Diff. in %
|Revenue
|195.8
|401.4
|-51.2
|Other operating income
|3.3
|7.9
|-57.8
|Operating income
|199.1
|409.3
|-51.3
|Expenses for consumables and services used
|-14.0
|-20.3
|-30.9
|Personnel expenses
|-109.4
|-153.8
|-28.9
|Other operating expenses
|-25.6
|-53.5
|-52.1
|Impairment/reversals of impairments on receivables
|-0.5
|0.2
|n.a.
|Proportional share of income from companies recorded at equity
|-0.7
|1.3
|-157.1
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
|48,9
|183.1
|-73.3
|Depreciation and amortisation
|-65.0
|-65.9
|-1.4
|Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
|-16.2
|117.2
|-113.8
|Income from investments, excluding companies recorded at equity
|0.5
|0.7
|-22.4
|Interest income
|0.4
|0.4
|-14.9
|Interest expense
|-8.1
|-8.7
|-7.5
|Other financial result
|-0.6
|1.5
|-144.2
|Financial result
|-7.8
|-6.1
|-27.1
|Earnings before taxes (EBT)
|-24.0
|111.0
|-121.6
|Income taxes
|5.8
|-28.1
|-120.7
|Net profit for the period
|-18.2
|82.9
|-121.9
|Thereof attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|-16.7
|75.8
|-122.0
|Non-controlling interests
|-1.5
|7.1
|-120.9
|Earnings per share
(in €, basic = diluted)
|-0.20
|0.90
|-122.0
Balance Sheet Indicators
|ASSETS:
|Non-current assets
|2,025.8
|1,999.6
|+1.3
|Current assets
|230.3
|301.1
|-23.5
|LIABILITIES:
|Equity
|1,359.3
|1,380.9
|-1.6
|Non-current liabilities
|540.9
|572.5
|-5.5
|Current liabilities
|356.0
|347.2
|+2.5
|Total assets
|2,256.1
|2,300.6
|-1.9
|Net debt
|149.0
|81.4
|+83.0
|Gearing (in%)
|11.0
|5.9
|n.a.
Cash Flow Statement
|in € million
|H1/2020
|H1/2019
|Diff. in %
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|-6.8
|156.0
|-104.4
|investing activities
|-62.2
|-79.9
|-22.2
|financing activities
|72.0
|-72.2
|-199.6
|Free cash flow
|-69.0
|76.0
|-190,7
|CAPEX 1
|39.2
|63.5
|-38.2
1) Excluding financial assets
The report by Flughafen Wien AG for the first six months of 2019, from January 1 to June 30, 2019, is available to the general public at the company’s offices at 1300 Flughafen Wien and at Bank Austria, 1020 Vienna, Rothschildplatz 1.It is also available on the Internet at
http://viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports/
quarterly_reports.
