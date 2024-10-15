Vienna Airport Group reports 6.8% passenger growth in September 2024

The Flughafen Wien Group, which includes Vienna, Malta, and Kosice airports, handled 4,058,778 passengers in September 2024, a 6.8% increase compared to September 2023.

Vienna Airport alone saw a 5.4% rise in passenger traffic, totalling 3,078,141 travellers. Local passenger numbers rose by 6.6%, and flight movements increased by 6.4% year-on-year. The airport also saw a significant 26.4% growth in cargo volume. Key markets like Western Europe and the Far East posted strong gains, while traffic to the Middle East declined by 25.8%.

Malta and Kosice airports also reported double-digit growth, with passenger numbers rising by 10.4% and 21.5%, respectively.

Cumulatively, Vienna Airport saw a 7.2% rise in passengers from January to September 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.