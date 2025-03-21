Vienna Airport expands Summer 2025 flight schedule with 190 destinations and new long-haul routes

Vienna Airport’s summer 2025 schedule, running from 30 March to 26 October, will feature 190 direct destinations, including new European and Asian routes.

Austrian Airlines is adding Lofoten (Norway), Edinburgh, Sylt, and Burgas, while Ryanair introduces flights to Salerno on the Amalfi Coast. Wizz Air expands its network with Tuzla and Sibiu.

Long-haul options grow with Austrian Airlines resuming non-stop flights to Los Angeles and Tokyo. Singapore’s low-cost carrier Scoot launches direct flights to Singapore, and Condor establishes a Vienna base with daily flights to Frankfurt. easyJet returns with a new Milan-Linate route, and Saudia resumes service to Jeddah.

Turkish Airlines enhances global connections with up to five daily flights to Istanbul, while Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad ensure strong links to the Middle East. Asian connectivity improves with Air China, Hainan Airlines, EVA Air, China Airlines, ANA, and Korean Air.

With increased frequencies and new destinations, Vienna Airport is gearing up for a strong summer season.