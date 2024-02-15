Vienna Airport embarks on €420 million terminal expansion for enhanced passenger experience

Vienna Airport has commenced the construction of a €420 million terminal expansion project, aiming to significantly enhance passenger experience and position itself among the world’s top airports. The new terminal will boast an attractively designed area featuring modern shopping and restaurant offerings, spacious leisure areas, and exclusive lounges, scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

Key Highlights

The expansion, named the “Southern Terminal Expansion,” aims to elevate Vienna Airport to a 5-Star status and compete globally.

The project includes the addition of 30 new retail and food outlets covering 10,000 m², showcasing renowned Austrian and international premium brands.

Exclusive lounges spanning 6,000 m², designed with Viennese elegance, will provide a relaxed atmosphere for travellers.

A state-of-the-art security checkpoint and 18 new bus gates will be incorporated for streamlined operations.

Digitalisation and Building Information Modelling (BIM) will be leveraged for efficient planning and project management.

The construction project, managed by the consortium “ARGE Porr/Elin/Ortner,” is part of Vienna Airport’s strategy to secure its place as a leading global hub.

Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG, expressed excitement about the project, stating that it will set new benchmarks in quality and comfort for passengers. Günther Ofner, another Member of the Management Board, highlighted the reorganisation of construction management in 2012, emphasising their commitment to adherence to costs and timelines.

Governor of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, emphasised the airport’s crucial role in the region’s development, acting as a major employer and gateway for business, tourism, and culture. Michael Ludwig, Mayor and Governor of Vienna, welcomed the expansion, envisioning the integration of Vienna’s stylistic elements into the terminal design.

The Southern Expansion is expected to further establish Vienna Airport as a global player, with a virtual 3D tour available for interested parties to explore the building’s interior and commercial space. Sustainability is a top priority, with modern building technology, optimised insulation, and a highly efficient ventilation system integrated into the design. The project aligns with Vienna Airport’s commitment to climate-friendly construction, building on past experiences such as the environmentally compatible Office Park 4.

Construction, scheduled for completion in 2027, will be continuously monitored in real time through the use of a “digital twin” in the Building Information Modelling system, ensuring transparency and efficiency.