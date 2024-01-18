Vienna airport achieves second-best traffic results in 2023

Vienna Airport achieved its second-best traffic results in 2023, handling 29.5 million passengers, a growth of 24.7% compared to the previous year and reaching 93.3% of the pre-crisis level in 2019. The Vienna Airport Group, including strategic investments in Malta and Kosice airports, handled a total of 38 million passengers in 2023, representing a 26.2% YoY increase. The financial outlook for 2024 anticipates revenue of approximately €970 million and a net profit of at least €210 million. Investments are set to double to over €200 million.

Key points:

Passenger Development in 2023: Vienna Airport handled 29.5 million passengers in 2023, achieving 93.3% of the pre-crisis level in 2019.

Flughafen Wien Group, including international strategic investments, served 38 million passengers in 2023, down only 4% from the pre-crisis level. 2024 Traffic Forecast and Financial Outlook: Approximately 30 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport and 39 million in the Flughafen Wien Group in 2024.

Financial outlook for 2024 includes revenue of around €970 million, net profit of at least €210 million, and EBITDA surpassing €390 million. Top Destinations and Travel Trends in 2023: Popular vacation destinations included Antalya, Mallorca, and Barcelona.

Top long-haul routes were Bangkok, New York, and Taipei.

Germany, Spain, and Italy were leading travel destinations in 2023. Investments in Quality and Sustainability: Vienna Airport is investing in quality and sustainability, with the Southern Expansion of Terminal 3 expected to begin construction in February 2024.

A new electric filling station for the Vienna Airport Region will open soon. Employment and Business Location Projects: Airport growth in 2023 added around 700 new employees.

A record year for the AirportCity saw 20 companies and over 700 employees locating their operations at the airport site. Ecological Initiatives and Challenges: Vienna Airport plans to mix biokerosene with aviation fuel starting in 2025 to meet EU guidelines, with targets of 50,000 tonnes by 2030 and 200,000 tonnes by 2035.

Urgent action is needed to address production capacity challenges to meet ecological standards. Traffic Results in December 2023: Flughafen Wien Group handled 2.8 million passengers in December 2023, a 16% YoY increase.

Vienna Airport handled 2.2 million passengers in December 2023, a 13.9% YoY increase.

Cargo volume at Vienna Airport slightly declined by 2.3%.

Overall, Vienna Airport anticipates continued growth, significant financial improvements, and substantial investments in infrastructure and sustainability in the coming year.