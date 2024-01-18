Vienna airport achieves second-best traffic results in 2023

Vienna Airport achieved its second-best traffic results in 2023, handling 29.5 million passengers, a growth of 24.7% compared to the previous year and reaching 93.3% of the pre-crisis level in 2019. The Vienna Airport Group, including strategic investments in Malta and Kosice airports, handled a total of 38 million passengers in 2023, representing a 26.2% YoY increase. The financial outlook for 2024 anticipates revenue of approximately €970 million and a net profit of at least €210 million. Investments are set to double to over €200 million.
Key points:
- Passenger Development in 2023:
- Vienna Airport handled 29.5 million passengers in 2023, achieving 93.3% of the pre-crisis level in 2019.
- Flughafen Wien Group, including international strategic investments, served 38 million passengers in 2023, down only 4% from the pre-crisis level.
- 2024 Traffic Forecast and Financial Outlook:
- Approximately 30 million passengers are expected at Vienna Airport and 39 million in the Flughafen Wien Group in 2024.
- Financial outlook for 2024 includes revenue of around €970 million, net profit of at least €210 million, and EBITDA surpassing €390 million.
- Top Destinations and Travel Trends in 2023:
- Popular vacation destinations included Antalya, Mallorca, and Barcelona.
- Top long-haul routes were Bangkok, New York, and Taipei.
- Germany, Spain, and Italy were leading travel destinations in 2023.
- Investments in Quality and Sustainability:
- Vienna Airport is investing in quality and sustainability, with the Southern Expansion of Terminal 3 expected to begin construction in February 2024.
- A new electric filling station for the Vienna Airport Region will open soon.
- Employment and Business Location Projects:
- Airport growth in 2023 added around 700 new employees.
- A record year for the AirportCity saw 20 companies and over 700 employees locating their operations at the airport site.
- Ecological Initiatives and Challenges:
- Vienna Airport plans to mix biokerosene with aviation fuel starting in 2025 to meet EU guidelines, with targets of 50,000 tonnes by 2030 and 200,000 tonnes by 2035.
- Urgent action is needed to address production capacity challenges to meet ecological standards.
- Traffic Results in December 2023:
- Flughafen Wien Group handled 2.8 million passengers in December 2023, a 16% YoY increase.
- Vienna Airport handled 2.2 million passengers in December 2023, a 13.9% YoY increase.
- Cargo volume at Vienna Airport slightly declined by 2.3%.
Overall, Vienna Airport anticipates continued growth, significant financial improvements, and substantial investments in infrastructure and sustainability in the coming year.