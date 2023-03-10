Strong summer flight schedule at Vienna Airport: 190 destinations to choose from

More flights to Europe, sunny destinations on the Mediterranean and long-haul routes continue to grow



The new summer flight schedule will soon take effect at Vienna Airport. Travellers can choose among a large number of European and Mediterranean destinations, and long-haul flights are also staging a comeback.

Austrian Airlines is offering flight service to 124 destinations, including new ones such as Porto, Marseille, Billund, Tivat and is once again flying non-stop to Los Angeles and Tokyo. Ryanair has added Helsinki, Copenhagen and Tuzla to its flight offering from Vienna for the first time. A total of 39 destinations including new ones such as Bilbao, Kuwait City and Hurghada can now be reached with Wizz Air , and the airline will station a sixth aircraft in Vienna starting in mid-June. Air India has resumed flight service to Delhi and Air Canada, Air China, China Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Korean Air are increasing their flight connections. A new carrier, namely Azerbaijan Airlines , will be offering flights from Vienna, and Air Algerie and Condor are represented at Vienna Airport once again. The 2023 summer flight schedule is valid from 26 March to 20 October 2023.



“People want to travel and there is plenty of opportunity at Vienna Airport to do so: 190 destinations, new airlines and long-haul is picking up again. In the summer months, the seating capacities offered will equal about 90% of the pre-crisis level. High quality service is also a top priority this summer. We want to continue to be among the best when it comes to the most punctual flight hubs in Europe. For this reason, we are hiring 350 additional employees for passenger-related services. In 2022 we were the third most punctual and in January even the second-best hub in Europe. We would like to defend this position in the future as well,” states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.



Austrian Airlines flies to 124 destinations, including Porto, Marseille, Billund and Tivat

Austria’s home carrier will fly to 124 destinations in the summer season and has added seven new destinations to its flight offering i.e., Porto, Marseille, Billund, Tivat, Palermo, Vilnius and Tromsø. Austrian Airlines is offering flights to more than 40 destinations for sunseekers and close to 300 weekly flights to the Mediterranean region. An extensive offering of long-haul flights is also available in the summer months. For example, the airline is once again flying non-stop to Los Angeles and Tokyo, whereas flights to Chicago, New York, Washington, Montreal, Shanghai and Bangkok are available throughout the year.



Ryanair serves 75 destinations from Vienna with a fleet of 19 aircraft

The Irish airline will offer more than 80 weekly flights in the summer flight schedule, comprising a 10% increase in the number of flights operated from Vienna. For example, it has launched flight service to Copenhagen, Helsinki and Tuzla from Vienna Airport. It is increasing frequencies to more than 30 sunny and city destinations such as Barcelona, Ibiza, Milan, Rome and Venice. Ryanair is stationing a total of 19 aircraft in Vienna.



Wizz Air flies to 39 destinations and stations a sixth aircraft in Vienna

As of mid-June, WIZZ will operate six state-of-the-art A321neo aircraft from Vienna Airport, and in the course of the summer will offer flights to Bilbao, Kuwait City and Hurghada for the first time. In recent months, the airline has strongly expanded towards the East and has launched flight service on the following routes: Riad, Dammam, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Yerevan, Gatwick, Kukes, Madeira and Eilat. In the summer season Wizz Air will also offer flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Chania, Corfu, Zakynthos, Dubrovnik and Split. On balance, Wizz Air will operate flights from Austria to 39 destinations in 26 countries this summer.



New to Vienna Airport: Azerbaijan Airlines serves Baku and Air Cairo flies to Marsa Alam

Starting in the middle of May, Vienna Airport will boast a new airline partner. Azerbaijan Airlines will operate flights twice per week between Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku and Vienna. Air Cairo will launch a new flight connection to Marsa Alam, and Air Algerie will once again offer flights to Algiers in Algeria. In the summer months passengers will be able to reach the popular holiday islands of Mallorca, Keta and Rhodes with Condor.



More long-haul flights depart from Vienna

India’s national airline has returned to Vienna following a break of close to three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since February Air India has operated direct flights between Vienna and Delhi. The flight connection is being served three times per week. Airlines are also increasing their flight frequencies on existing routes, for example Air Canada to Toronto, Air China to Beijing, China Airlines to Taipei, Ethiopian Airlines to Addis Abeba and Korean Air to Seoul.