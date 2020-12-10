Strong passenger decline at Vienna Airport (-92.4%) and its affiliates Malta (-91.9%) and Kosice (-93.3%) in November

November 2020 Traffic Results: 222,554 Passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and 181,115 at Vienna Airport – Strong Passenger Decline of 92.4% in Vienna

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a massive impact on the aviation sector. In November 2020, passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 222,554 travellers, comprising a year-on-year decline of 92.3% from the level of November 2019. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 92.4% to 181,115 travellers. The accumulated passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the period January to November 2020 fell by 74.0% to a total of 7,586,101 people travelling.

November 2020 at Vienna Airport: Passenger volume down 92.4%

The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of November 2020 declined by 92.4% in a year-on-year comparison to 181,115 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 92.6%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 92.2%. The number of flight movements in November 2020 decreased by 79.4% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport was down by 21.8% compared to the level of November 2019.



Passenger traffic to Western Europe fell by 91.9% in November 2020, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 92.2%. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 93.6% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 92.8%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 91.8% in November 2020. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East in the month under review fell by 98.2%.



Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 91.9% in the month of November 2020 and Kosice Airport registered a decline of 93.3% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.