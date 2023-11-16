Significant increases in passenger volumes, revenue and net profit for Vienna Airport Group thanks to ongoing growth

Flughafen Wien AG, in the first three quarters of 2023, has showcased substantial progress with significant increases in passenger numbers, revenue, and net profit, indicating continued growth.

During Q1-3/2023, the Flughafen Wien Group witnessed a remarkable 30% year-on-year surge to 29.0 million passengers, with Vienna Airport reaching 94% of pre-crisis levels, and the entire Group at 96%. Financially, there’s been a remarkable upswing: revenue rose to €699.4 million (up 37.7%), net profit soared to €173.3 million (up 58.5%), EBITDA increased to €332.2 million (up 29.8%), and EBIT climbed to €234.9 million (up 49.6%).

October 2023 saw impressive passenger traffic at Vienna Airport, nearly matching the pre-crisis levels, with 96.2% capacity utilisation. Anticipating further success, Flughafen Wien Group foresees over 36.5 million passengers, with more than 28.5 million at Vienna Airport by the year’s end, alongside boosted EBITDA and net profit, surpassing initial projections.

The airport remains committed to expansion and sustainability, initiating projects like the Terminal 3 South Extension, progressing Helios Logistics Park’s construction, and gearing up to start building the third hotel on-site. Additionally, a focus on climate protection includes plans to generate 50% of the airport’s electricity using its photovoltaic facilities by year-end and aims for net zero emissions by 2033.

Management board members emphasised the strong passenger growth, achieving 93.9% of 2019’s passenger levels by September 2023, with a notable 12% increase in October. Investments in various segments, including Southern Expansion projects and photovoltaic facilities, totalled €61.2 million in Q1-3/2023.

Expectations for the rest of 2023 remain optimistic, projecting substantial passenger growth, surpassing earlier revenue and profit estimates. October 2023 exhibited promising traffic figures at both Vienna, Malta, and Kosice airports, with Vienna Airport nearly reaching pre-crisis levels.

Overall, the upward trajectory in passenger traffic and financial performance positions Flughafen Wien AG for continued success and growth, underlining its resilience and recovery in a challenging aviation landscape.