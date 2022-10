September passenger traffic at Vienna Airport already at close to 90% of the pre-crisis level of 2019

September 2022 Traffic Results: 3,371,129 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,650,592 by Vienna Airport

Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport already at close to 90% of the pre-crisis level of September 2019

Strong summer travel season with 10,592,745 passengers in Vienna from June to September 2022

The number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group in September 2022 is still at a high level. The total passenger volume of 3,371,129 travellers registered by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) represented a rise of more than 67% from the prior-year level, whereas the figure of 2,650,592 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised a year-on-year increase of over 68% compared to September 2021. Passenger volumes of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport equalled 88.6% and 89,0% respectively of the pre-crisis level of September 2019, thus only about 11% less than before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. On balance, it was a strong summer travel season for Vienna Airport. In the four summer months from June to September 2022, the number of passengers totalled 10,592,745, or approx. 86% of the pre-crisis level of June-September 2019.



The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 1,914,885 travellers (+56.4%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 727,764 travellers (+110.0%). The number of flight movements in September 2022 increased to 19,495 takeoffs and landings (+32.9%). However, cargo volume was down 0.6% from September 2021 to 21,306 tonnes.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 921,133 travellers in September 2022 (+64.9%) compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in September 2022 rose to 218,123 travellers (+61.3%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 48,825 passengers flying to North America (+120.4%) and 19,586 (+177.7%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 67,692 travellers in September 2022 (+120.0%), whereas the number of passengers flying to East Asia climbed to a total of 19,557 (+>500%) in September 2022.



Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in September 2022 also increased compared to the previous year. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in September 2022 to 658,569 travellers (+57.4%), amounting to 86.4% of the pre-crisis level of September 2019. Kosice Airport reported handling 61,968 passengers (+160.7%), only 2.2% below the number of passengers it handled before the coronavirus crisis.