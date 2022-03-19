Range of destinations at Vienna Airport is close to the pre-crisis level for Easter and in the summer



The new summer flight schedule 2022 takes effect on 27 March 2022. After two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the desire of Austrians to travel is more pronounced than ever before. The airlines have responded with a diverse range of destinations. For example, Austrian Airlines is resuming flight service to Los Angeles, Gothenburg and Bologna, whereas Ryanair is offering flights to 15 new destinations and Wizz Air is operating flights to the United Arab Emirates. Moreover, Air Corsica, China Airlines, Condor, EVA Air, Flynas, Kuwait Airlines and Volotea have launched flight services again to and from Vienna Airport following a pandemic-related break. At the same time, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and SunExpress are increasing frequencies to existing destinations. There is a large selection to choose from, especially to Europe and in the Mediterranean region. The airlines are now offering flights to a total of 190 destinations in the summer of 2022, which is already close to the pre-crisis level of 2019. The ongoing war in Ukraine is extremely worrying. No flights are being currently operated between Ukraine, Russia and Vienna. At the present time it is difficult to foresee other effects on the aviation sector related to developments in Ukraine.



“The new summer flight schedule reflects the desire to travel on the part of Austrians after two years of pandemic. Up to 190 destinations in 60 countries will be directly accessible from Vienna this year, almost corresponding to the number of destinations before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, flight connections will be increasingly offered once again to Southern Europe and North America. Starting on 29 March 2022, passengers will also be able to use the newly designed Terminal 2 and the City Airport Train once again. However, we continue to be deeply aggrieved by the ongoing difficult situation in Ukraine, and I hope for a speedy end to the war,” states Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.



Austrian Airlines serves 110 destinations and increases frequencies

Austria’s home carrier will fly to 110 destinations in the summer flight schedule and is increasing numerous existing frequencies. For example, the airline is resuming flight service to Los Angeles, Gothenburg and Bologna. Popular sunny destinations such as Athens, Barcelona, Ibiza, Keflavik, Larnaca, Milan, Palma de Mallorca, Thessaloniki and many others can be reached on Austrian Airlines flights. Passengers can take advantage of long-haul flight connections to Chicago, New York, Washington and Montreal throughout the entire year. Austrian Airlines has reactivated its entire fleet for this year’s summer flight schedule.



Ryanair serves more than 90 destinations and is stationing five additional aircraft

The Irish airline has added Bremen to its summer flight schedule and will also serve 15 new and popular city destinations such as Amman, Bremen, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Manchester, Perugia, Pula, Rimini, Venice and Zagagoza. Ryanair is also stationing five additional aircraft at Vienna Airport throughout the summer season, expanding its Vienna-based fleet to a total of 19 airplanes.



Wizz Air offers flights to the United Arab Emirates for the first time

WIZZ recently commenced flight service on a new route, namely to the United Arab Emirates- At present the airline is flying to Dubai, which will be changed to a Vienna-Abu Dhabi connection as of the end of March 2022. Furthermore, Wizz Air will be offering flights to London-Gatwick and Kukes for the first time in the summer of 2022 and is increasing frequencies to popular vacation and city destinations. Wizz Air has been operating a fleet of modern Airbus A321neo aircraft from Vienna Airport since November 2021.



Airlines once again offering flight connections from Vienna Airport

Airlines that terminated their flight operations from Vienna as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis have decided to resume flight service. Air Corsica, Flynas, Kuwait Airlines and Volotea are once again flying to various destinations from Vienna in the upcoming summer flight schedule. After a break of four years, Condor has once again included Vienna in its route network and will commence flight service to Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Crete and Kos starting at the beginning of April. There is also news to report concerning long-haul routes. China Airlines will offer individual flights again to Taipei and EVA Air is including one monthly flight to Taipei in its regular operations as of April 2022, with plans to operate this flight connection with a stop in Bangkok on a weekly basis starting in July.



Frequency increases for existing destinations

Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways are among the airlines increasing frequencies on their existing flight connections. SunExpress is raising the number of flights to Antalya, Ankara and Izmir and is also expanding its offering by adding the destinations of Kayseri and Samsun starting in June. Turkish Airlines will fly more frequently to Istanbul and Ankara and is adding Antalya to its route network as of May 2022.



For a relaxing holiday trip: keep immigration and departure regulations in mind

Many countries have already announced an easing of entry requirements for travellers before the summer. Nevertheless, individual regulations continue to exist across the globe. People who are properly prepared will be able to enjoy a more relaxed journey in any case. Vienna Airport recommends that travellers contact the airline they have booked the flight with or their travel agency for information about the necessary forms to be filled out as well as applicable immigration regulations in their respective holiday destination.



