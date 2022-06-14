Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport still more than quarter below pre-crisis level of May 2019

May 2022 Traffic Results: 2,796,920 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,113,282 by Vienna Airport – Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport is still more than a quarter below the pre-crisis level of May 2019 but a significant increase compared to May 2021



The upward trend in the Flughafen Wien Group continued in 2022. The total of 2,706,920 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) and 2,113,282 travellers at Vienna Airport was more than five times higher than in the prior-year month of May 2021. The passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport equalled 75.4% and 73.5% respectively of the pre-crisis level of May 2019 – thus still more than a quarter lower (26.5%) than before the pandemic.



At Vienna Airport the number of local passengers rose to 1,605,261 travellers (+>500%), whereas transfer passenger traffic climbed to 501,480 travellers (+248.9%). The number of flight movements in May 2022 increased to 17,374 starts and landings (+199.2%). Cargo volume was down 3.9% from May 2021 to 20,956 tonnes.



Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased to 757.760 travellers in May 2022 (+478.8%) compared to the prior-year month. The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in May 2022 rose to 187,294 (+271.9%). Vienna Airport reported a total of 28,438 passengers flying to North America (+>500%) and 16,598 (+350.9%) to Africa. Passenger traffic to destinations in the Middle East equalled 55,565 travellers in May 2022 (+>500%), whereas the number of passengers flying to the Far East climbed to a total of 8,297 (+>500%) in May 2022.



Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in May 2022 also increased compared to the previous year. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in May 2022 to 554,820 travellers (+>500%), amounting to 82.3% of the pre-crisis level of May 2019. Kosice Airport reported handling 38,818 passengers (+>500%) or 99.0% of the number of passengers it handled before the coronavirus crisis.

