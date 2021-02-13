Passenger decline continues in January 2021 at Vienna Airport: -90.5%

January 2021 Traffic Results: Passenger decline continues in the new year – 240,118 Passengers in the Flughafen-Wien Group and 198,295 at Vienna Airport – Decline of 90.5% in Vienna

The aviation sector continues to be severely afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the month of January 2021, passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 240,118 travellers, comprising a year-on-year decline of 90.5% from the level of January 2020. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 90.5% to 198,295 passengers.

The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of January 2021 declined by 90.5% in a year-on-year comparison to 198,295 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 91.1%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 88.9%. The number of flight movements in January 2021 was down by 80.9% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport fell 3.1% compared to the level of January 2020.



Passenger traffic to Western Europe fell by 91.1% in January 2021, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 91.2% year on year. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 87.4% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 86.7%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 89.3% in January 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 94.8%.



Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 90.7% in the month of January 2021, Kosice Airport registered a decline of 87.3% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.