Passenger decline continues in January 2021 at Vienna Airport: -90.5%

January 2021 Traffic Results: Passenger decline continues in the new year – 240,118 Passengers in the Flughafen-Wien Group and 198,295 at Vienna Airport – Decline of 90.5% in Vienna
The aviation sector continues to be severely afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the month of January 2021, passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 240,118 travellers, comprising a year-on-year decline of 90.5% from the level of January 2020. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 90.5% to 198,295 passengers.
The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of January 2021 declined by 90.5% in a year-on-year comparison to 198,295 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 91.1%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 88.9%. The number of flight movements in January 2021 was down by 80.9% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport fell 3.1% compared to the level of January 2020.
Passenger traffic to Western Europe fell by 91.1% in January 2021, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 91.2% year on year. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 87.4% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 86.7%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 89.3% in January 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 94.8%.
Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 90.7% in the month of January 2021, Kosice Airport registered a decline of 87.3% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.
Vienna Airport (VIE)
|01/2021
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|198,295
|-90.5
|Local passengers arr+dep
|148,310
|-91.1
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|47,366
|-88.9
|Flight movements arr+dep
|3,733
|-80.9
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|19,735
|-3.1
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|170,873
|-78.6
Malta Airport (MLA)
|01/2021
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|38,938
|-90.7
|Local passengers arr+dep
|38,938
|-90.6
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|0
|-100.0
|Flight movements arr+dep
|621
|-81.8
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|1,075
|-19.6
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|21,935
|-83.5
Kosice Airport (KSC)
|01/2021
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|2,885
|-87.3
|Local passengers arr+dep
|2,885
|-87.3
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|0
|n.a.
|Flight movements arr+dep
|38
|-88.3
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|0
|-100.0
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|1,134
|-82.2
Flughafen Wien Group (VIE, MLA, KSC)
|01/2021
|Diff.%
|Passengers arr+dep+transit
|240,118
|-90.5
|Local passengers arr+dep
|190,133
|-90.9
|Transfer passengers arr+dep
|47,366
|-89.0
|Flight movements arr+dep
|4,392
|-81.1
|Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes)
|20,810
|-4.1
|MTOW (in tonnes)
|193,942
|-79.3
Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers.
Traffic data adjusted.