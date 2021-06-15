May 2021 traffic results at Vienna Airport: Ongoing strong decline in passenger numbers

The pandemic-related decline in passenger numbers at Vienna Airport continues. In the month of May 2021, passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 479,198 travellers, comprising a decline of 86.7% from the pre-crisis level of May 2019. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 86.1% to 399,518 passengers compared to the pre-crisis level (May 2019).



May 2021 at Vienna Airport: passenger traffic down 86.1% compared to May 2019

While there are significant year-on-year improvements as a result of the heavily curtailed flight operations in May 2021 – the current figures are still far below the pre-crisis level (May 2019): The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of May 2021 declined by 86.1% in comparison to the pre-crisis level (May 2019) to 399,518 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 88.6%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 77.3%. The number of flight movements in May 2021 was down by 76.2% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport fell 7.8% compared to the level of May 2019.



Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 86.7% in May 2021, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 81.0 % in comparison to the pre-crisis level. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 89.9% from the pre-crisis-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 82.7%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 84.7% in May 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 98.3% from the pre-crisis month (May 2019).



Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 88.8% in the month of May 2021, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decline of 89.1% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the pre-crisis level.