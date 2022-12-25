Kickoff for a new 510-room hotel at Vienna Airport

Hotel capacity will reach more than 1,400 rooms at the airport in the future – Construction begins in the autumn of 2023, with the opening planned for the spring of 2025 – The hotel will operate as the “Vienna House Easy” of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The new hotel project will be realised by the following four partners: The airport operating company Flughafen Wien AG, represented by Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO, along with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest hotel franchise company in the world with 9,000 hotels in 95 countries, with the hotel brand “Vienna House Easy”, represented by Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, the hotel operating company HR Group, also responsible for all other Vienna House Hotels, represented by CEO/Owner Ruslan Husry and the Viennese real estate developer MAMMA Group, represented by CEO/Owner Herbert Pinzolits.

“New hotel construction is a vote of confidence in the dynamically growing AirportCity”

“This investment with experienced partners is an important sign of confidence for the dynamically growing AirportCity. The desire to travel is increasing once again and, as a result, demand for hotel beds at the airport. We are expanding the number of rooms to 1,414 thanks to the new hotel, ensuring a suitable offering for to meet all the needs of passengers. Particular importance is being attached to sustainability. Starting in 2023, Vienna Airport will operate in a completely CO2-neutral manner,” explains Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO of Flughafen Wien AG.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts added: “Over the years Vienna House has built a highly recognized hospitality brand for travellers across Europe and we have ambitious growth plans for the future. This new project is of great significance for us as it is not only our first Vienna House Easy by Wyndham signing since our brand acquisition, but it will also bring the brand to Vienna with a flagship property in a strategic location making travel possible for all.”

“It is a great pleasure for me to announce the first Vienna House Easy in the Vienna Region. This special hotel is a further important milestone in our expansion strategy,” says Ruslan Husry, Owner & CEO of the HR Group. “As one of the fastest-growing multi-brand hotel operating companies, we are working together with many established hotel brands. We are now operating more than 40 hotels in Europe under the Vienna House brand alone.”

“We are proud to be able to realise such an ambitious project with such illustrious partners i.e., one of Europe’s largest hotels in wood construction along with far-reaching sustainability with respect to construction and operation. Naturally, we are pleased that Vienna House will also finally have a hotel in Vienna,” states Herbert Pinzolits, Owner & CEO MAMMA Group.

Vienna House Easy by Windham – largest hotel at Vienna Airport with more than 500 rooms

The “Vienna House Easy” will be the largest hotel at Vienna Airport and one of the five largest hotels in all of Austria. The concept combines budget with lifestyle and offers an attractive price/performance ratio. The hotel will be built on the B9 road in the direction of Schwechat, directly next to the VIP & General Aviation Terminal of Vienna Airport. Construction is scheduled to begin in the autumn of 2023, with completion planned for the spring of 2025.

Sustainability in hotel construction and operation is of paramount importance

The Vienna House Easy sets new standards in the field of sustainability, both with respect to construction and also while operating the hotel. It will feature wood-based hybrid construction and also integrate an autonomous, CO2-free heat and cold supply with low-temperature, surface cooling. Similarly, part of the hotel’s electricity consumption will be covered by solar and wind energy at the airport site.

The new airport hotel will be constructed by the Vienna-based MAMMA Group. This company invests in commercial space and residential buildings as well as increasingly in hotels in recent years. At present, the MAMMA Group is realising a total of seven hotel projects in Austria and Germany.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest hotel franchise company

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has approx. 9,000 hotels in 95 countries, making it the largest hotel franchise company in the world. More information on this is available at www.corporate.wyndhamhotels.com. In September 2022, Wyndham acquired the Vienna House hotel brand. At present, there are 42 Vienna House hotels operating in seven European countries, of which 26 are located in Germany and one in Dornbirn, Austria.

All Vienna House hotels are operated by the Berlin-based HR Group, one of Europe’s leading multi-brand hotel operating companies, within the framework of a franchise agreement. The company has successfully acquired and operated hotels for more than ten years. With more than 145 hotels at more than 100 locations in ten countries, including numerous projects which have either been signed or are under construction, and a total of 15,000 rooms, the HR Group is continuing its expansion efforts. Both partners plan to jointly expand the Vienna House network to more than 100 locations within the next two years. Further information can be found at www.viennahouse.com.

Vienna AirportCity: Sustainable city with 20,000 people and outstanding traffic connections

Vienna Airport is more than just a simple traffic hub. Over 230 companies are represented at the airport with more than 20,000 employees. The Vienna AirportCity is the perfect location for companies searching for new operating sites thanks to its own traffic infrastructure and excellent road, train and flight connections, a medical specialist centre, a fitness club, two hotels, numerous shopping opportunities and restaurants along with state-of-the-art office, coworking and event space. Moreover, the Vienna AirportCity is the first commercial area in Austria honoured with the German Sustainable Building Council sustainability certificate. Several office parks offer a perfect, state-of-the-art office environment for companies. The latest and most advanced structure is Office Park 4. Recently Vienna Airport was given the “Office of the Year Award” for its modern co-working “AirportCity Space.” More information can be found at www.airportcity.at.

| Press release