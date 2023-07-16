June passenger numbers only slightly below pre-crisis level at Vienna International Airport

June 2023 – Traffic results: 3,661,554 passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and 2,836,449 passengers at Vienna International Airport

The passenger upswing at Vienna International Airport continues: In June 2023 passenger numbers rose by 19.4% to 3,661,554 travellers in the Group (Vienna International Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) and by 18.2% to 2,836,449 travellers at the Vienna location compared to June of the previous year (2022). This means that the passenger volume in June 2023 is 97.2% in the Group and 95% at the Vienna location compared to June 2019 – and is thus only slightly below the level of the year before the Corona pandemic.



The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport rose to 2,156,112 (+21.4%) and the number of transfer passengers to 672,660 (+8.9%). Aircraft movements increased to 20,715 take-offs and landings (+14.2%). Cargo volumes grew slightly by 2.2% to 20,481 tonnes compared to June 2022.



Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport in June 2023 increased to 990,058 passengers to Western Europe (+14.4% compared to the previous year). A total of 249,863 passengers (+11.9%) travelled to Eastern Europe in June 2023. To North America, the airport recorded 45,906 travellers (+20.9%) and to Africa 23,063 (+12.8%). To the Near and Middle East, Vienna Airport recorded a total of 78,329 (+49.1%) and to the Far East 40,154 passengers (+302.1%) in June 2023.



Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in June 2023 already grew above and beyond the pre-crisis level. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume in June 2023 to 754,258 travellers (+25.0%), or 4.5% higher than the pre-crisis level of June 2019. Kosice Airport handled 70,847 passengers (+12.2%) in June 2023, thus 14.4% above the comparable pre-crisis level.