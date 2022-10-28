Ireland’s home carrier Aer Lingus celebrates its 20th anniversary on the Dublin-Vienna route

20 years ago, Aer Lingus took off on a flight to Vienna for the very first time. The first flight of the Irish national airline Aer Lingus from Dublin to Vienna took place in October 2002. Two decades later the airline, its aircraft featuring the three-leaf clover “shamrock,” offers four weekly flights from Vienna to its domestic base on the emerald-green island in the Atlantic. Today, 27 October 2022, Aer Lingus and Vienna Airport celebrate the 20th anniversary of this flight connection within the context of a photo shoot.

“We would like to congratulate Aer Lingus on its anniversary here in Vienna! For two decades travellers have been able to take advantage of a consistent and dependable flight connection between Ireland and Austria. This flight service is valuable for tourism in both directions, and we are extremely pleased with this longstanding partnership and look forward to continued good cooperation,” says Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.

„We are delighted to be celebrating flying 20 years into Vienna Airport, providing a direct connection between Ireland and Austria. The Austrian capital is a popular city break destination in the heart of Europe. Aer Lingus will this winter operate 4 weekly flights from Dublin to Vienna offering customers great value on breaks to Vienna and Dublin alike. We look forward to continuing our direct service to Vienna into the future”, says Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus.

First flight in 2022 –four weekly flights at present from Vienna to Dublin

Aer Lingus has been offering a regular flight service connecting Vienna and Dublin since October 2002. Accordingly, Ireland’s national airline has been consistently flying to Vienna now for 20 years. Today the airline operates four weekly flights on this route, deploying an Airbus A320. The “green island” of Ireland is located in the Atlantic and offers a rich culture and history in addition to an impressive natural landscape. Ireland’s capital Dublin awaits visitors with imposing historical buildings, art, trendy coffee houses and traditional pubs. People love to visit the cultural city, especially at the time around the Irish national holiday St. Patrick’s Day on 17th March of each year, when the entire country celebrates its Patron Saint.

Aer Lingus – Ireland’s national carrier for 86 years

Aer Lingus was founded in 1936 and operates more than 100 routes, flying to 62 destinations connecting with Great Britain and Europe. The airline also operates flight service on 19 transatlantic routes from Dublin, Shannon and Manchester (UK) to North America and the Caribbean. Aer Lingus has been granted a 4-Star rating by Skytrax and is a member of the International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the largest airlines in the world. As part of IAG, Aer Lingus is committed to operating without generating carbon emissions by the year 2050, and to operate 10% of its fights with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030.