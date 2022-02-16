Flughafen Wien passenger volume in January about half of the pre-crisis level but a four-fold increase vs. 2021



January 2022 Traffic Results: Passenger volume about half of the pre-crisis level but a four-fold increase vs. 2021 – 991,442 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 819,674 by Vienna Airport in January 2022 The slight upward trend continued at the beginning of the year. Passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) showed a decline of 55.4% from the pre-crisis level (January 2019). However, the total of 991,442 passengers is more than four times higher than in the prior-year month. Vienna Airport reported 819,674 travellers, also a four-fold increase compared to January 2021 but still 55.2% below the pre-crisis figure of January 2019.



Traffic results at Vienna Airport compared to the pre-crisis level of January 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 56.1%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 52.2%. The number of flight movements in January 2022 was down by 46.1%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 2.1% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for January 2022 indicate a considerable year-on-year improvement. The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport is more than four times the passenger volume of the prior-year month of January 2021 (see the table below).



Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 58.6% in January 2022 compared to the pre-crisis passenger volume of January 2019, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 53.4%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 37.1% from the comparable pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 58.1%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 49.5% in January 2022. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 83.0% from the pre-crisis level.



Malta Airport reported a drop in passenger volume of 56.5% in the month of January 2022 compared to the pre-crisis level of January 2019, whereas the total number of passengers handled at Kosice Airport decreased by 52.6% in the same period.

