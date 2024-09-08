Cocaine disguised in wheelchair: Arrest at Vienna Airport

A 39-year-old Venezuelan man was arrested at Vienna Airport after authorities found 14 kilograms of high-quality cocaine hidden in his electric wheelchair. The drugs, concealed under the seat and in the backrest, had a street value of €1.5 million.

The man, who arrived from Brazil on July 14, used the wheelchair as a cover, though he was not dependent on it. Despite having detailed medical documents, airport drug investigators became suspicious. Police dogs detected the drugs, and the man confessed during questioning. He is now in custody at Korneuburg prison.