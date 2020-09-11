August 2020 traffic results: About one-quarter of the passenger volume at Vienna Airport compared to August 2019

1.1 Million Passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and 797,716 at Vienna Airport –

Passenger traffic in the last vacation month only recovered feebly. Passenger volume in the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) amounted to 1,065,818 travellers in the month of August 2020, comprising a year-on-year decline of 73.8% from August 2019. Vienna Airport registered a drop of 74.7% to 797,716 travellers, which represents roughly one-quarter of the total number of passengers compared to the previous year. The accumulated passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the period January to August 2020 fell by 69.2% to a total of 6,464,632.

August 2020 at Vienna Airport: passenger volume down 74.7%

The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of August 2020 declined by 74.7% in a year-on-year comparison to 797,716 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 72.0%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 82.9%. The number of flight movements in August 2020 decreased by 57.5% year-on-year. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport was down by 31.9% compared to the level of August 2019.



The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe and Eastern Europe decreased by 68.9% and 81.3% respectively in August 2020. Passenger traffic to North America was down 91.0% from the prior-year month, whereas the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 87.9%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decrease of 95.8% in August 2020. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East in August 2020 fell by 98.3%.



Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 69.4% in the month of August 2020, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decline of 82.8% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.

| Press releases