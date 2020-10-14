702,984 Passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and 562,247 at Vienna Airport in September 2020 (20% of September 2019 figures)

The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of September 2020 declined by 81.1% in a year-on-year comparison to 562,247 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 79.8%, whereas transfer passengers decreased by 85.2%. The number of flight movements in September 2020 decreased by 61.4% from the prior-year month. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport was down by 27.1% compared to the level of September 2019.

Passenger traffic to Western Europe fell by 78.3% in September 2020, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 85.1%. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 91.3% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 91.5%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 92.3% in September 2020. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East in the month under review fell by 98.1%.

Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 83.1% in the month of September 2020, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decline of 81.0% in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.