2.2 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (1.8 million at Vienna) in August 2021, its strongest month in summer

More than double the number of passengers compared to August 2020, but still a 45.3% drop from the pre-crisis level of August 2019

The Flughafen Wien Group recorded the highest passenger volume in August 2021 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in August 2021 showed a substantial decline of 45.3% compared to the pre-crisis level of August 2019. However, the total of 2,223,735 passengers is more than double the figure for August 2020.

Vienna Airport reported 1,778,054 travellers in August 2021, also more than twice the passenger volume of August 2020 but still 43.6% below the pre-crisis level of August 2019. The traffic results at Vienna Airport are in line with expectations. The outlook for the entire year 2021 remains unchanged: about 10 million travellers at Vienna Airport and 12-13 million in the Flughafen Wien Group. At present Vienna Airport offers direct flight service to 162 destinations. In any case, this equals about 75% of the pre-crisis offering.

Traffic results compared to the pre-crisis level of August 2019: the number of local passengers fell by 44.5%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 40.7%. The number of flight movements in August 2021 was down by 38.2%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 12.0% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for August 2021 show a considerable improvement compared to August 2020 (refer to the table below).

Details on passenger volume

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 41.9% in August 2021 from the pre-crisis level, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 37.7%. Passenger traffic to North America decreased by 44.9% from the pre-crisis figure, and the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 72.2%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 51.5% in August 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 97.8% from the comparable pre-crisis level.

Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 50.5% in the month of August 2021 from the pre-crisis level of August 2019, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decline of 59.1%.

