2.0 million passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1.6 million at Vienna Airport in September 2021

Traffic results show slight upward trend



The slight upward trend continued in September 2021 following the increase in passenger volume during the summer months. The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in September 2021 still showed a substantial decline of 47.0% compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019. However, the total of 2,017,275 passengers is more than double the figure for September 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,575,315 travellers in September 2021, also more than twice the passenger volume of September 2020 but still 47.1% below the pre-crisis level of September 2019.

Traffic results compared at Vienna Airport to the pre-crisis level of September 2019 showed a drop in the number of local passengers of 45.5%, whereas transfer passenger traffic decreased by 52.1%. The number of flight movements in September 2021 was down by 39.4%, and cargo volume at Vienna Airport declined by 13.9% from the pre-crisis level. Nevertheless, the figures for September 2021 show a considerable improvement from the prior year month of September 2020. The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport more than doubled in a year-on-year comparison.

Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe fell by 44.7% in September 2021 from the pre-crisis level, whereas the number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe was down by 46.2%. The number of passengers flying to North America decreased by 55.2% from the pre-crisis figure and passenger volume to Africa dropped by 72.9%. Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decline of 51.4% in September 2021. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 97.8% from the comparable pre-crisis level.

Malta Airport reported a decline in passenger volume of 45.1% in the month of September 2021 compared to the pre-crisis level of September 2019, whereas Kosice Airport registered a decrease of 62.9%.

