1,582,004 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group and 1,239,741 by Vienna Airport in March: Sixfold increase vs. 2021 

Vienna Airport continues to record an upswing in March: The total of 1,582,004 passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) and 1,239,741 by Vienna Airport was nearly six times higher than in March 2021. The passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport was at 55.1% and 52.4 % respectively compared to the pre-crisis level of March 2019.



Traffic results at Vienna Airport in March 2022 improved considerably in comparison to March 2021, which was characterised by a low pandemic-related level of passenger traffic. The number of local passengers rose 534.9% year-on-year to 989,464, whereas transfer passenger traffic was up 329.1% to 244,968 travellers. The number of flight movements in March 2022 climbed 204.0% to 11,793 starts and landings. However, this is still only 56.4% of the pre-crisis level of March 2019. Cargo volume was up 2.1% from March 2021 to 22,001 tonnes.



Details on passenger traffic

Passenger traffic from Vienna Airport to Western Europe increased year-on-year in March 2022 to 438,740 travellers (+>500.0%). The number of passengers flying to Eastern Europe in March 2022 rose to 88.235, comprising a rise of 299.3%. Vienna Airport registered 12,439 passengers flying to North America (+>500.0%) and 15,508 to Africa (+434.8%). Passenger traffic to Middle Eastern destinations equalled 47.965 passengers, up more than 500.0% year-on-year. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East rose to 8,238 travellers (+231.8%).



Passenger traffic registered by the strategic investments of Flughafen Wien AG in March 2022 increased once again. Malta Airport reported a rise in passenger volume to 316,713 travellers (+888.7%), amounting to 66.3% of the pre-crisis level of March 2019. Kosice Airport reported handling 25,550 passengers (+1,651.2%), or 85.8% of the number of passengers it handled before the coronavirus crisis.

