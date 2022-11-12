Valencia airport recovers air traffic after being closed due to the thunderstorms causing 10 diversions and 28 cancellations

The runway at Manises airport in Valencia (VLC) is operational again after air traffic has been suspended because it was struck by lightning, as reported by airport operator AENA. The wind and rain storm that severely affects the northern half of the Valencian Community has forced a total of 10 flights to be diverted to Madrid, Alicante and Ibiza and 28 flights to be cancelled.

The rain gauge installed at Valencia airport has collected about 150 litres per square metre in the last 24 hours, more than half of this amount in the early hours of the day. The storm has especially affected the western part of the Valencia metropolitan area – where the aerodrome is located -, with precipitation in the form of hail and winds close to 80 kilometres per hour.

? El #Aeropuerto de #Valencia ya se encuentra operativo. ?? Finalmente, se han producido un total de 10 desvíos a otros aeropuertos y 28 cancelaciones. https://t.co/ydfqDShAkn — Aena (@aena) November 12, 2022

Source: El Confidencial