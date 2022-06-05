Valencia Airport inaugurates route to Vienna by Austrian Airlines

Yesterday afternoon, Saturday, Valencia Airport opened a new connection to Vienna by Austrian Airlines, an airline belonging to the Lufthansa Group, which will operate this route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The flight was welcomed by Julia Hillenbrand, general manager of the Lufthansa Group for Western Europe, and the head of Airport Operations, Oscar Soriano, who were joined by members of the Visit Valencia Foundation who presented the passengers with a gift of welcome.

Austrian Airlines offers between 160 and 198 seats, depending on the aircraft model, for this new direct flight and seeks to offer a differentiating service for the Valencian passenger through its Business Class and also its Economy Class offer that includes a new gastronomic concept, “Austrian Melangerie”, which allows to taste traditional and regional Austrian cuisine before landing.

The director of the Valencia Airport, Joaquín Rodríguez, has pointed out: “This new route significantly expands the travel possibilities for users, since, in addition to the direct flight to Vienna, the airline offers comfortable connections with European and intercontinental destinations, such as, for example, Athens, Bangkok, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Yerevan, Stockholm, Prague or Warsaw, through its hub at the Austrian airport.”

In the words of Julia Hillenbrand, General Manager of the Lufthansa Group for Western Europe: “With the arrival of Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa Group consolidates its commitment to this region, where for the first time, all the group’s companies will be operating this summer with a total of 140 weekly flights to/from Valencia, which represents an increase of 6% compared to the summer of 2019. We are very happy with the good reception that Valencians have received whenever we have introduced a new route, offering them a multitude of connections with destinations around the world through our hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Geneva, Brussels and now Vienna.”

Source: AENA