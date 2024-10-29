Storm disrupts operations at Valencia Airport, causing delays and cancellations

A powerful storm swept across Valencia and its airport, causing significant disruptions in flight operations, with numerous delays and cancellations affecting both inbound and outbound flights. The severe weather included intense rainfall, strong winds, and lightning, prompting authorities to take safety measures that impacted airport schedules.

The Spanish airport experienced weather-related disruptions with high wind gusts making it unsafe for aircraft to land or take off at regular intervals. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updated flight statuses and anticipated delays as the storm’s impact on operations continued throughout the day.

UPDATE:

Flights landing at Valencia Airport are now not facing delays with a low disruption index.

Not good news for departing flights delay 115mins

This means the weather is improving.

LATEST METAR

LEVC 291730Z 05026639KT 360V080 6000 TS

LEVC 291730Z 05026639KT 360V080 6000 TS

SCT009 BKN011 BKN025CB 21/19 Q1013 NOSIG

Valencia Airport ,October 29, 2024, the weather is experiencing rain with thunderstorms.

Winds from the east-northeast, with gusts reaching up to 27 knots.

Valencia Airport ,October 29, 2024, the weather is experiencing rain with thunderstorms.

Winds from the east-northeast, with gusts reaching up to 27 knots.

Inbound and outbound flights are experiencing delays with disruptive index of 5.0