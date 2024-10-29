Storm disrupts operations at Valencia Airport, causing delays and cancellations

A powerful storm swept across Valencia and its airport, causing significant disruptions in flight operations, with numerous delays and cancellations affecting both inbound and outbound flights. The severe weather included intense rainfall, strong winds, and lightning, prompting authorities to take safety measures that impacted airport schedules.

The Spanish airport experienced weather-related disruptions with high wind gusts making it unsafe for aircraft to land or take off at regular intervals. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updated flight statuses and anticipated delays as the storm’s impact on operations continued throughout the day.

